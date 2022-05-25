- Advertisement -

36 health centres in BC will be screening for lung cancer.

That’s according to Minister of Health Adrian Dix, who said they are planning to screen 2,000 patients, and build that up over the years to 20,000.

“In September of 2020, we announced that BC Cancer is leading the development of a provincial cancer strategy, including a lung cancer screening program. Today, I am excited to announce that the program has launched, and is providing lung cancer screening to eligible, high risk individuals.”

Screenings will take place in every health authority, and include places like:

Bulkley Valley District Hospital

Cariboo Memorial Hospital

GR Baker Memorial

Kootenay Boundary Hospital

Powell River General Hospital

University Hospital of Northern BC

North Island Hospital

East Kootenay Regional Hospital

Cowichan District Hospital

A full list of the communities taking part in this screening program can be found here.

$2.9 million is going to the BC Cancer Agency, with almost two million supplied by the BC Cancer Foundation.

Dix said they are anticipating diagnosing 150 cases of lung cancer annually with this initiative.

“One in two people in British Columbia, one in two will develop cancer in their lifetime.”

“Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer death in Canada, and worldwide, primarily affecting people aged 50 and above. And in BC seven people die from lung cancer, seven, every single day,” added Dix.

“BC Cancer’s new Lung Screening Program will help diagnose lung cancer at an early stage before people develop symptoms. Cancer screening for early detection is a key tool in the fight against cancer. Earlier detection of cancer means treatment that can be less invasive and have faster recovery and higher rates of cure,” said Dr. Kim Nguyen Chi, chief medical officer for BC Cancer.

Eligible people for this screening process are:

between 55 and 74;

currently smoking or have previously smoked; and

have a smoking history of 20 years or more.

For more statistics about lung cancer in BC, go here.