Nanaimo RCMP say emergency crews recovered the body of a man in his late 30s from Long Lake Monday morning after he presumably drowned.

The man’s family said he went for a swim after 6 p.m. Sunday and didn’t return by Monday morning, and police were contacted.

Police say they informed Nanaimo Search and Rescue, who quickly recovered the body.

RCMP don’t suspect foul play and say no additional details will be released out of respect for the family.