You won’t be allowed to put your food or paper in the garbage can this fall.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District is disallowing the waste in order to prolong the life of the local landfill starting October 1st.

The district reports there’s around three years left for the landfill until it’s full, and the new regulations will ‘help to ensure that the landfill can continue to fulfill the needs of our growing communities for the near future.’

The disposal regulations will be applied to everyone throughout the Sunshine Coast.

“We are asking our community to get systems in place in the coming months to sort garbage, recycling and organic waste,” says Darnelda Siegers, SCRD Board Chair. “As our landfill nears capacity, we need your support to ensure that only the material that should be put in the landfill, goes in the landfill.”

If you need help figuring out how the future change affects your home or work, you’re encouraged to visit the district’s website.

Further questions can be directed to infrastructure@scrd.ca or 604-885-6806.