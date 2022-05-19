- Advertisement -

The B.C. government is planning to add 810 new electric vehicle charging stations across the province by offering higher rebates.

For a limited time, funding will cover as much as 75 per cent of eligible purchase and installation costs for EV charging stations.

Previously only 50 per cent coverage was available.

“With electric vehicles representing 13 per cent of all new light-duty vehicles sold in B.C. last year, our province has the strongest adoption rate of electric vehicles in Canada. We’re positioning ourselves to become leaders in the EV industry,” said Bruce Ralston, B.C.’s Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation in a release.

“We’re working with our federal partners to increase rebates for home, workplace and fleet charging, and making it easier and more affordable for people to make the switch to electric vehicles.”

Natural Resources Canada provided $2 million to top up the province’s EV charger rebate program, which will help install 360 EV chargers.

They also invested $1.54 million in the CleanBC go electric fleets program.

The province is expected to add 450 EV chargers through that investment.

At the end of 2021, B.C. had more than 3,000 public EV charging stations and almost 80,000 registered zero-emission vehicles.

~With files from Josiah Spyker, Vista Radio