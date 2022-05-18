- Advertisement -

BC Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan met with doctors yesterday to discuss the shortage of family physicians.

A million people in BC do not have a family doctor.

Following the meeting, the Premier issued a statement saying his government and Doctors of BC agree that people “should be attached to primary care and have predictable access to their physicians.”

He adds that continued dialogue and cooperation with doctors will provide solutions to transformational change in BC.

According to the premier, they are committed to working closely with doctors on solutions, including a clear process with firm timelines in order to make tangible progress.

Meanwhile, a grassroots organization in BC plans to hold a protest at the legislature on Thursday over the extreme shortage of family doctors.

BC Health Care Matters says people are deeply frustrated by the ongoing exodus and shortage of family practitioners in BC.

Group founder Camille Currie says primary health care is in crisis, and it’s time to stand up and demand a solution.

Currie says the government hasn’t provided any evidence it’s addressing the crisis with tangible solutions and has instituted band-aid short-term measures.