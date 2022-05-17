- Advertisement -

BC Ferries is adding extra sailings on some of its routes from May 19 to 24.

There will be 25 additional crossings on the Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay route and 11 extra sailings on the Horseshoe Bay to Langdale route.

The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route will see 74 additional sailings.

BC Ferries says it will transport more than 100,000 vehicles and 300,000 passengers from Thursday to Monday

Nearly 500 workers were recently hired by BC Ferries to keep up with the demand.

