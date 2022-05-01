- Advertisement -

A 27 year old man has been arrested for the second time in Parksville for property offences.

The first incident happened in early March, when he was caught allegedly trying to break into someone’s parked car. He had already taken items from other vehicles in the area, which were found in his possession and returned to their owners.

He was arrested and released pending an appearance in court. However in late April he was arrested again, for a break and enter into an underground storage unit.

He was released, again pending a court appearance, but conditions of his release prohibit him from being in Parksville.

Sergeant Shane Worth says that video surveillance was critical in identifying this prolific offender, and recovering the stolen property to return it to its rightful owner.

