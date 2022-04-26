- Advertisement -

A local educator has had access to their vehicle removed after they were found to be driving students around while impaired.

At around 11am yesterday, a Nanaimo RCMP officer investigated what they believed was a suspected suspended driver near Milton and Fitzwilliam street.

A traffic stop identified a 43 year-old educator, who was driving four students to an extracurricular activity.

The officer conducted a suspected impaired driving investigation, and found the driver had above the legal limit of alcohol in their body. RCMP did not release how far above the limit the educator was.

“The officer in this case did exactly what the people of Nanaimo expects from their law enforcement officers in that he observed a suspected driving offence, investigated the matter fully and took an impaired driver transporting vulnerable youth off the road,” said Constable Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP. “Nanaimo parents can sleep soundly knowing that this officer and many more like him are on the roads 24 hours a day looking for impaired drivers.”

The driver was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and their vehicle was impounded. The driver arranged new means of transportation for the students, who continued their day.