- Advertisement -

The City of Nanaimo’s annual catch basin cleaning is now underway.

“Our annual catch basin cleaning program works on two fronts,” says Bill Sims, the city’s General Manager of Engineering and Public Works. “It diverts pollutants from from waterways and staff are able to inspect each catch basin to identify any needed repairs.”

Work involves public works staff and contractors pulling up catch basins, and cleaning them out with a vacuum truck.

The city says that work involves large equipment and staff working on the road and that you approach with caution and follow traffic instructions from flaggers.

“During the program storm sewer grates are pulled off and the catch basin is then cleaned out using a vacuum truck,” says the city. “An inspection is then conducted for any deficiencies. The material is then disposed of in an environmentally safe manner.”

- Advertisement -

Crews started in the Duke Point area last week, working their way north on the east side to Dickinson Road, then back south on the west side of the city to Cinnabar Valley.

Cleaning is expected to wrap up in August.