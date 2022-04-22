- Advertisement -

A bottle drive is happening at Georgia Elementary school this Saturday (April 23).

Funds for the drive are going to Nanaimo’s Women’s Disc Golf League.

They’re hoping to raise some funds to help cover some of their team jerseys as they represent the city as their club continues to grow.

In two years running, their league has grown from 2 members to 15 regulars.

In a post, they say, “All club activities are 100% volunteer-based and we are working to build an encouraging and supportive community for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy an incredible outdoor sport and comradery together.”

If you’re interested in supporting, the drive is running from 10 in the morning until 1 pm at the elementary school on Georgia Ave.