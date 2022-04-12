- Advertisement -

Job action by the 48 unionized librarians employed at branches on Vancouver Island is now on hold after a tentative contract agreement was reached with the Vancouver Island Regional Library.

The BC General Employees Union says the agreement was reached Monday night.

No details concerning the tentative agreement will be released while librarians meet to discuss it in the coming days, and then hold a ratification vote.

Picket lines began going up at libraries on Vancouver Island in early March after the BCGEU issued a strike notice on February 28th.

The union says librarians at VIRL voted 95-percent in favour of strike action in mid-February after mediation in January failed to produce an agreement.