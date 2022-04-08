- Advertisement -

Old Growth logging protestors continue to block Nanaimo’s streets this week.

At 8:50am this morning, Extinction Nanaimo protestors once again blocked the Trans Canada highway/Cranberry Intersection, causing major traffic due to the amount of people that found themselves unable to move.

Two arrests followed, and at 9:30am, they were off the road.

Yesterday, they showed their opposition towards RBC for financing the Coastal Gas Link pipeline, and glued themselves to the one in Brooks Landing.

Action is stated to continue until the government moves to protect all old growth forests.

