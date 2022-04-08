- Advertisement -

A car is being sought by RCMP in an update to the bear spray incident which left two girls traumatized last month.

In the middle of the afternoon on March 14th, at a residence located in the 5200 block of Lost Lake Road, two sisters were bear sprayed by a home invader. The invader came in through an unlocked door and was wearing a balaclava that covered much of his face while dressed in camouflage clothing.

Since then, investigators have found footage of a vehicle of interest that was caught leaving the area at the time of the crime.

It’s been identified as a dark purple or brown 2000 model year Acura 1.6 EL sedan, with a missing front passenger side turn signal.

Anyone who knows any further information about the car, its whereabouts, or its owner is asked

- Advertisement -