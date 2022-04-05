- Advertisement -

The paid parking spots near the Gabriola Ferry terminal are no longer available to customers.

BC Ferries put out a notice stating the spots are now only available to staff members based out of Nanaimo. The move has been made to ‘maximize space inside the holding compound for loading efficiency during two-vessel operations.’

For those hoping to park near the terminal, BC Ferries encourages people to park at the Port Theater and Bastion Street Parkades.

Across the street from the terminal is the Port Place shopping center’s parking lot, which is for the center’s customers.

Those with questions about the change are encouraged to call 1-888-BC-FERRY (223-3779).

