After a two month break, protestors have stepped back onto the highway to block traffic in hopes of raising awareness.

Extinction Nanaimo has blocked Nanaimo highways multiple times. The previous most recent blockage on the intersection between Commercial Street and the highway ended when a protester was ripped off the pavement that he had glued himself to. The same protestor has now commenced a hunger strike, which he is four days into.

The blockage started at 11:00am at the intersection of Nicole and Milton— next to the Shell gas station and McDonalds. Protestors had gathered here before, shutting down both lanes and causing RCMP to shut off multiple blocks of traffic to redirect cars around the intersection.

This time, it took RCMP around half an hour to show up and redirect traffic.

It ended at 12pm. Four protestors were arrested, including the protestor’s media person and police negotiator, and around seven RCMP vehicles attended.

After the Nicole and Milton demonstration, protestors moved to the intersection next to Maffeo Sutton park.

Two more protestors were arrested at the demonstration, and the city’s traffic supervisor attended.

A video of the protests are available here.