Sunshine Coast head-on collision sees injuries

By Ridley Wilson
A portion of the highway before Wilson Creek. Photo provided by an anonymous listener.
Highway 101 has been blocked up for multiple kilometers due to a head-on collision.

Local Facebook groups report a collision has occurred between Snodgrass Road and Nestman Road at around 7:30 this morning. Both lanes were closed at the time of the accident, but has slowly eased open for one side.

Some along the road have reported a 50 minute wait to reach Sechelt.

Not much information is known about the collision, but injuries have been reported. Local RCMP have been contacted for further details, but were unavailable at time of writing.

A listener called Coast FM and reported that the traffic had backed up to before Wilson Creek.

