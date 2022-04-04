- Advertisement -

If you wanted to go for a swim this Sunday, you may have to pick a different locale.

The Sechelt Aquatic Center will be closed all day on Sunday.

BC Hydro is scheduled to improve the electrical system in the area, and to not interfere with their work, the center will not be allowing people to swim.

The planned outage will last for just the day.

Those affected by the outage have been emailed regarding an updated schedule, and posters have been hung to ensure weekday swimmers know of the future outage.

