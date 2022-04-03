If you’re new to the world of caving, or just want to try something different while exploring Vancouver Island, you have to add Little Huson Cave Regional Park to your must-see list.

Located off Highway 19, about an hour and 15 minutes north of Campbell River and close to the village of Woss, you’ll find limestone caves and rock arch formations that are beckoning you to come and explore! From the parking lot, you’ll take a short trail through the woods, which will bring you to a viewing platform overlooking rock bridges and deep pools of water from Little Huson Lake.

The park contains 15 different caves, all accessible by the main trail, and the location is great for inexperienced cavers – no special equipment is required to explore these caves, and there aren’t any delicate features at risk of being destroyed by someone that’s not knowledgeable on caving practices.

The park was developed as a way to introduce the public-at-large to caves on Vancouver Island and the karst features that are so predominant across the island, especially northern Vancouver Island. Two caves that are a must-explore for new visitors include the Vanishing River Cave and the Eternal Fountain Cave. As you traverse the main trail, there will be signs along the way, or you can stop by the Ministry of Forest office in Port McNeill for a comprehensive map of the area.

Little Huson Cave Regional Park is about 4.9 hectares in size, and there are camping opportunities outside of the park at nearby Anutz and Atluck Lake. Be sure to explore the rest of the area after your caving adventures – the town of Zeballos is not far away, offering a glimpse into BC’s gold mining history. From Zeballos, you can reach the wharf at Fair Harbour, where you’ll find plenty of kayaking or canoeing opportunities.

While exploring the caves, don’t forget to bring a flashlight, your camera and your not-so-good shoes and clothes so you won’t mind getting them dirty while you’re exploring.