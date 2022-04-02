- Advertisement -

50-thousand dollars is going towards new scoreboards at Ladysmith sports fields.

The Ladysmith Eagles raised the funds in partnership with Harbour City Bingo.

New scoreboards will be installed at Forrest Field, Aggie Field, and Holland Creek Ballpark.

The town of Ladysmith says it will benefit local youth and sports organizations, as well as supporting the capacity of our local sports organizations to host games and tournaments.

Mayor Aaron Stone thanked the Eagles for their commitment to local youth sports.



Stone says, “Your generous gift will have a lasting legacy in the community and provide a more entertaining experience for spectators and players during events.”