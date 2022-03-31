Sunshine Coast RCMP are asking for help locating a stolen boat and trailer.

The photo above shows the boat. It is an 18-foot long Eaglecraft, with a mostly chrome exterior. It has an Evinrude white motor, 150 horsepower, with a white Tohatsu kicker, 9.9 horsepower. It has a BC license plate, marked WFN51C, but police say the plate may have been switched.

It was taken from the 400-block of Pratt Road in Gibsons, sometime between Monday and Wednesday.

If you’ve seen the vehicle, you’re asked to contact Sunshine Coast RCMP on their non-emergency line at 604-885-2266.