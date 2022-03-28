Nanaimo’s Port Theatre has a new voice as their executive director.

To fill the role, David Warburton will be moving to Nanaimo from Winnipeg where he served as the Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s managing director.

“The Port Theatre’s reach extends well beyond Vancouver Island and has earned an impressive reputation as a community leader and arts presenter,” Warburton says.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be joining the team at such an important and beloved cultural hub, and I look forward to welcoming artists and audiences back to the stage.”

Warburton’s work has taken him across the world from Europe, Asia, and South America. He’s also done work in government advocacy and cultural diplomacy – which has included direct consultations with the Prime Minister’s office.

Theatre board president Brian Clemens says “We’re thrilled to welcome David Warburton to the Port Theatre. He brings incredible expertise and passion to our Nanaimo community; we’re extremely fortunate to attract this kind of talent to Vancouver Island.”

For the theatre society itself, they say they look forward to collaborating with the community to plan ideas for this year and beyond.

Previous director Bruce Halliday will stay in an advisory role through the transition.

“We will continue to explore uncharted waters, in constant search of new adventures for our artists, our community, and our world,” says Halliday.

“The arts have and will continue to be a critical segment of a healthy community, but during difficult times we have been reminded of how integral it is to share experiences with our friends and family; it renews our hope, love, and brings lightness into this world.”