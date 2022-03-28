RCMP are asking for public help regarding a man who attempted to abduct a young woman last week.

They say at around 7 pm last Thursday, in the 6900 block of Dickinson Road near Max Bennett Pioneer Park, a woman was walking along after being dropped off by an RDN transit bus. She noticed a car making strange turns before approaching her.

A Caucasian man who was around 50-60 years old with a scruffy face, gray/dark brown hair with average height and weight got out of the car and asked her for directions. While she pulled them up on her phone, he hit her head with a blunt object.

She ran to a nearby house, where the resident inside called 911. The suspect followed her a short distance before he got back into his car.

It’s described as a newer model Silver/gray Mitsubishi Outlander with Alberta plates. The front plate is hanging off and it has a display screen in the interior.

The victim was transported to Nanaimo hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who was in the area or has dashcam/security camera video of the incident is asked to contact RCMP at 250-754-2345, and quote file #2022-9974.