BC Transit’s new bus route from Duncan to Nanaimo starts service Monday.

It’s called Route 70 NCX, and it’ll provide seven round trips per day Monday through Friday, and six round trips on Saturday.

Service starts in Nanaimo at 5:08am with the latest return trip leaving Duncan at 6:57pm. In Duncan, it starts at 6:25am, with the latest return trip leaving Nanaimo at 5:40pm.

It’ll cost $7.50 to ride each way, with eight stops along the way which are the following starting in Nanaimo:

Downtown Nanaimo Exchange

South Parkway Plaza

Nanaimo Airport

1st Ave and Trans Canada Highway in Ladysmith

Cowichan Commons

Beverly Corners

Duncan Train Station

Village Green Mall: London Drugs

A monthly pass for the route will cost you $175 or a monthly pass for the service as well as passes for Nanaimo and Cowichan’s systems is $245.

More information on routes and for a list of places to purchase fare products can be found here.