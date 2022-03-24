Librarians continue their strike this month.

The BCGEU escalated its activity this morning, resulting in multiple island library closures. The Cowichan Valley, Courtenay, Campbell River, Nanaimo, North Sidney/North Saanich, and Sooke libraries closed today due to union activity.

VIRL states it put forward an offer it considers ‘fair and respectful’ to librarians, but it has been rejected by the BCGEU. VIRL did not specify what its offer contained.

The strike caused the grand opening of the Sooke library to be postponed from March 21st, moving it to Saturday this week.

Further strikes are expected until an agreement is reached.