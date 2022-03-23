A prized guitar was taken from a Nanaimo man’s locked garage over the weekend, and RCMP are seeking assistance to find it.

At around 6am on Saturday, the victim’s security cameras captured a suspect wearing a black jacket with a grey hoodie underneath.

When officers attended, the deadbolt that had been securing the garage door had been pried open.

The guitar is a Fender Stratocaster Seymour Duncan SH-4 double humbucker pick up, with upgraded electronics. It is around 25 years old, and the owner had bought it when he was on a trip with his family in Los Angeles.

“I remember stenciling the Canadian flag on the frame and playing it while touring with a band I was later part of. It holds many good memories for me and I just hope to be able to get it back,“ said owner Collin Middleton.

He has checked multiple pawnshops in the city to no success.

Thieves also took a yellow 4-string Yamaha guitar, green portable generator, Harman-Kardon AVR2600 power amp and speaker, and two Behringer amplifiers.

Anyone with information on the guitars, amplifiers, or the suspect is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-9303.