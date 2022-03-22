Sechelt commuters may have a bit of a wait later this evening.

Starting at 5pm, work will be conducted on excavation for a new storm water main in the city. The main will be crossing the Sunshine Coast highway at Wharf Avenue, by the Petro Canada.

Single lane alternating traffic will be in place, and drivers are asked to be patient with road workers, and slow down as they pass.

Alternating traffic will be in place until 9pm.