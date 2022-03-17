The sanctuary is now needing less than $200,000 in funding. Photo: Melanie Leeson Photography

A large donation has been made to an Island bird sanctuary, helping to secure a legacy and land.

The donation of $30,000 was made to the BC Parks French Creek Estuary Campaign by Marilyn Johnson in memory of her late husband Alan.

“ Alan was passionate about preserving the natural environment of this Island,” said Johnson. “This project is a remarkable collaboration between landowners, donors, volunteers, organizations, and local government.”

The funds will be used to make a 23-acre eagle sanctuary at the French Creek estuary.

The BC Parks Foundation said the funding represents 10 per cent of what they needed to secure the land purchase since fundraising was launched in February.

The foundation says the gift continues the couple’s legacy of supporting their local community. It also brings the total remaining funds to be raised down to below $200,000.

BC Parks Foundation, Nanaimo Regional District, Save Estuary Land Society, Friends of French Creek Conservation Society and Qualicum and Snaw-Naw-As First Nation are creating the reserve.

The 23 acres are valued at $5,180,000, with the French Creek House Ltd. (owners of the land) donating $3,280,000 as a commitment to seeing the sanctuary come together.

The donations have given the project more life as it gets closer to finishing, according to RDN director Lehann Wallace.

“The French Creek community has been dedicated to the protection of the French Creek Estuary for many years, and this generous donation gives the campaign and the many volunteers working on it, a significant lift,” said Wallace.

More information about the project and estuary protection can be found here.