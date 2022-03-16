Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public to find a driver who crashed into the fence surrounding the Newcastle Place Supportive Housing complex, then fled.

The crash happened just before 10am yesterday. The RCMP attempted to stop an older model Chevrolet Cavalier for a minor traffic violation minutes before the crash occurred, but it fled at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle drove through two stop signs until police lost sight of the vehicle. Around five minutes later, it was reported that it had crashed into the fence and the driver fled from the scene on foot.

“Given the speeds involved and the subsequent crash, it is fortunate that there were no reported injuries,” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

A woman— later determined to be the registered owner of the car— remained at the scene. She was not driving the vehicle, and was reportedly ‘not as forthcoming’ regarding the identity of the driver.

Police dogs could not track the driver due to foot traffic in the area.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-8767.