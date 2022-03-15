Nanaimo RCMP are seeking dashcam or witnesses regarding a home invasion that happened yesterday from 2:30 to 3:30pm.

In the middle of the afternoon at a residence located in the 5200 block of Lost Lake Road, two sisters were bear sprayed by a home invader. The invader came in through an unlocked door and was wearing a balaclava that covered much of his face while dressed in camouflage clothing.

The sisters fled the home to a nearby residence while the suspect supposedly took electronics from the home using a hockey bag. Investigators believe the suspect used a bag that was missing from the residence when police arrived.

“This was a brazen incident that took place in the middle of the afternoon. This may actually assist in the investigation as someone could have seen the suspect entering or leaving the home. Additionally, there are several vigilant Block Watches in the area who will obviously assist police with their investigation,” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

The sisters were treated by paramedics, then released to their parents. Though police dogs were on the scene, the suspect was unable to be located.

Anyone with information about the crime, or has footage of any suspicious vehicles or individuals between 2:30 to 3:30pm on the 14th is encouraged to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-8688.