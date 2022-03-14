Charges have been laid against a Sunshine Coast man who was caught after allegedly stealing a vehicle late last month.

Kyle Stevens of Sechelt has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and driving while suspended.

He was apprehended following a tip from a citizen who saw the stolen red Honda Accord out on the streets.

The citizen followed the car as it travelled to Gibsons and provided updates to police along the way.

RCMP stopped the vehicle with a spike strip and brought Stevens, 33, into custody without incident.