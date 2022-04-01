Landmark Cinemas Avalon Nanaimo and 91.7 Coast FM want you to enjoy big screen blockbuster at the movies!

Enter for your chance to win a Movie Mania Prize Pack* to Landmark Cinemas Avalon Nanaimo!

Prize pack includes; 1 Voucher for 2 General Admissions, 2 Medium Popcorns and 2 Medium Drinks!

Every Friday from April 8th – December 2nd, 2022, we will draw and announce 1 lucky winner!

Enter Now!

Offer ends  December 1st, 2022.

*Valid for all movies except Disney.

Complete the form below and follow our Facebook page!

Your Birthday*
Your Name*
Untitled
Rules & Regulations*