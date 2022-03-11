While looking over a new budget and acclaiming a board chair, some new ideas were passed around.

While identifying future projects for Nanaimo’s hospital, a new patient tower, cancer center, cardiac catheterization lab, high acuity unit, as well as a new long-term care facility in the area were selected as potential candidates.

The NRHD adopted a budget of $21 million for 2022, with $3.2 million for capital equipment and minor projects, $0.1 million for administration expenses and $4.8 million for debt servicing on major capital projects.

Some of those projects include a boiler plant upgrade, endoscopy equipment, a new Intensive Care Unit, SPECT CT Scanner, and a Meal Assembly and Delivery System.

The hospitals also hopes to get a tax levy of approximately $31.17 per $100,000 of assessed property value in 2022, which is needed for a contribution of $13.2 million into reserves.

“I am honoured to have the support of the NRHD Board as we advocate for new facilities and improved access to healthcare for residents,” said NRHD chair Ian Thorpe. “Our continued collaboration with regional partners to create a strong and unified voice on behalf of our community is vital as we work towards our long-term healthcare goals.”

Erin Hemmens has been selected as acting chair when Thorpe is away.