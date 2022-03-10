If you live in the south end and your water pressure is low or you see some discolored water on Monday, don’t worry too much about it.

The City of Nanaimo will be flushing its water main on Monday, starting in the south end of town. The program will finish in early May, at the north end.

The annual flushing takes care of 95 Kilometers of water supply mains and over 539 kilometers of distribution water mains.

This year, it’s expected that very little sentiment has built up in the mains.

“”Nanaimo has some of the cleanest water around thanks to our water treatment plant,” said Manager of Utilities, David Myles. “However some sediment can still collect over time requiring the water mains to be flushed.”

If your water is dirty, though, you’re advised to turn on your cold water tap until the water runs clear. The water is not expected to be hazardous to your health if you do drink it.