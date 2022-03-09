A 71 year-old man is taking a ‘shot in the dark’ asking for assistance in finding envelope an containing several thousand dollars.

He believes he lost the money on March 3rd or 4th somewhere in Nanaimo.

He recalled taking multiple taxis on the days in question, and has called both companies to no success. The envelope contained several thousand dollars.

“The victim realizes it’s a shot in the dark but he is hoping that a Good Samaritan may have found his money and will do the right thing and turn it in to the local RCMP detachment”, said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

If anyone has information on the lost money, they’re asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-7936.