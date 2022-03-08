Less fortunate kids will be able to focus on classes rather than hunger at school thanks to the funding of Sechelt residents.

Marino’s Your Independent Grocer raised $5,500 from February 10th to the 27th. The money will be used to feed children at Kinnikinnick Elementary School. The money was provided to President’s Choice Children’s Charity, which handles the program.

“It is very unacceptable that in a country like Canada we have more than a million children living in households experiencing food insecurity,” said Lisa Battistelli, Executive Director for President’s Choice Children’s Charity. “Kids at risk for hunger experience more anxiety, they miss more school. It’s actually a 27% higher anxiety rate, and we know when kids are well fed and ready to learn they’re going to perform better in school. This [program] is obviously going to allow them to be successful and lead to a better future.”

Money has also been sent to Gibsons Elementary, and schools in the Pender Harbor area. Battistelli says this year has been strong thus far with donations from the local communities.

“I have to say there has been a real heightened sense of community and taking care of each other,” said Battistelli, “realizing that we individuals across the country are obviously experiencing the same economic and financial strain that everyone’s gone through— that you’ve seen our schools obviously go through closings and openings, with difficulty running programs.”

BCers have donated more than $158,000 during the campaign across the province. Schools are able to register for the meal funding program through the charity’s website.