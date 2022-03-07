Over 2,000 people got a notification on their phone at 10am this morning of Voyent Alert’s first ever system test.

The 2,379 people who signed up for the alert received a message on their mobile phone, email, or voicemail telling them the message was only a test.

“This system will be tested annually to ensure we are prepared to send our alerts in real emergency situations,” says Matt Treit, SCRD Manager of Protective Services. “Again, we encourage all residents on the Sunshine Coast to include downloading and registering for the alert system in their personal emergency plan.”

Voyent Alert! allows residents, businesses and visitors to receive messages about natural disasters or other critical events.

More information about the system is available here.