If you’re planning on going to the mainland over the weekend, you’ll be waiting longer to get onboard the Queen of Alberni.

BC Ferries says the ferry will be running 75 minutes behind schedule due to a mechanical issue with one of the vessel’s main engines.

The ferry resumed sailing, though at 8:00am, it was in holding at the Duke Point dock.

The 10:15 am departing Tsawwassen and 12:45 pm departing Duke Point have been cancelled to remain on-time for the rest of the afternoon.

Further information about the sailing and delays can be found on BCFerries website or by calling the toll-free number 1-888-223-3779.