Conservation officers captured a cougar wandering in Nanaimo yesterday morning.

The Conservation Officer Service Tweeted that the big cat was spotted in the area of Nanaimo Regional Hospital shortly after 9am.

Using dogs to track the cougar, it was finally captured in the parking lot of a nearby daycare center.

It was tranquilized and assessed in consultation with wildlife biologists. This individual cougar had no previous history of aggression, and the decision was made to relocate it.

It was taken to a wilderness area outside of Nanaimo and released into the forest.

