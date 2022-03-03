The explosion of a house in Nanaimo on Sunday night has RCMP taking the next steps.

Constable Gary O’Brien says, “At this time, in consultation with partnering agencies, the investigation has been turned over to the Nanaimo RCMP to determine if foul play was involved in the explosion.”

Police, along with the city’s Fire and Rescue unit and Fortis BC combed through the debris on Monday following the incident, which miraculously claimed no lives.

In the latest update, police say they were able to able to bring in heavy equipment to help with the investigation, allowing them to examine new areas of the grounds, including the basement.

The incident occurred in the 300 block Pine Street at around 8:20pm on February 27th.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident, to contact them on their non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file #2022-6847.

They’re specifically looking for anyone who saw anything suspicious on the property in the hours leading up to the explosion.