Artists around Sechelt have the chance to leave their mark on their community.

The town put out a call yesterday for artists, designers and/or photographers on the Sunshine Coast who would be interested in providing designs for two utility boxes, to make them more pleasing to the eye.

Designs must cover all visible sides of the utility box, be bold enough for viewing from a distance and from a moving vehicle, not include any breach of intellectual property, trademarks, or brands, and not include any words, logos, credits, advertising, or offensive material.

The district reminds artists that though graffiti on the boxes is removed, if their wrap is painted over, the district doesn’t guarantee it will be restored to its original quality. Additionally, busier designs are more successful in keeping vandals away, while open spaces in the design are targets for unwanted tagging.

Only two artists will be selected, and their designs will earn them $500 each. Final designs must be approved by both the District of Sechelt and BC Hydro.

More information on how to apply is available here.