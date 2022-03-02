Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 42 year-old woman.

Nicole Anderson was reported missing on February 24th by a family member who had not heard from her in two months.

Her family is concerned about her wellbeing, as though they say she’s going through personal struggles, this elongated period of no contact is out of character for her. Investigators believe she is currently in Nanaimo.

Anderson is described as 5’7 with blonde hair and blue eyes. The picture above is recent.

Anyone with information on her or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-6529.