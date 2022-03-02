Trees will be falling as upgrades to Nanaimo’s mid-town water supply get underway tomorrow.

Trees along the Parkway and in Beban Park will be cut down, then replanted once the work is done. Additionally, a new trail will be paved through Beban Park to Boxwood Road.

After a water main breakage in 2020, General Manager of Engineering & Public Works Bill Sims says the city is making strides to create a more resilient system.

“Council was very responsive in recognizing the serious implications of this major water main failure,” said Sims. “Within a short turn-around, the City is preparing to begin construction this summer on replacing this major water supply pipeline in a new alignment. The new pipe will be more resilient to failure, and provide for secure water supply to more than two-thirds of the city. This is a major infrastructure upgrade and will serve the community for generations.”

The work is promised to be completed before the major nesting season, so birds can return to the park.

The major pipeline trenches along Bowen Road, East Wellington, the Parkway, Northfield Road, Boxwood Road and through Beban Park to Labieux Road.

Only minor traffic disruption is expected, as the pipes will be aligned to avoid major traffic zones or highways.