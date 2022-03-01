For any Sechelt dog owners who want to immortalize their canine, a new contest has opened up that opportunity.

The new Ebbtide Street dog park is holding a contest that will select ten dogs whose pictures will be wrapped along two bear-proof garbage receptacles.

Sechelt artist Brett Jasch will work with the dogs and their owners to create unique designs for each receptacle.

The new park will also feature a doggy water fountain, picnic tables, and bag dispensers. It’s set to open some time this spring.

Those interested can send in pictures of their pooches to ssmith@sechelt.ca. Submissions will be accepted until March 14th.