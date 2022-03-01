Starting today, Sunshine Coast lifeguards will have a new hue.

Lifeguards will be in new yellow uniforms, only having red as an accent color. The old uniforms were solid red.

“The old red uniforms were getting a little worn and in need of replacement,” writes the SCRD’s release, “the new yellow uniforms come directly from the Lifesaving Society and are also used by many other jurisdictions across North America.”

The old uniforms may be used by staff providing swimming lessons, but pool-goers are urged to find a yellow-outfitted lifeguard if they need help or have a question.

The change is in effect for all SCRD operated swimming pools.