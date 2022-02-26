Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help locating a 35-year-old man.

Chris Chesnic was reported missing on Tuesday after making some comments that his family considered to be troubling and made them concerned for his safety.

Chesnic may be in the Langford area, driving a red Ford F-150 pickup.

He’s caucasian, 5-foot-11 with brown hair and blue eyes. He’s got a tattoo on each upper arm, a skull on his right, and a dog on his left.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP on their non-emergency line, and you’re asked to call 9-1-1 if you see Chesnic.