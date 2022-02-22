Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 35 year-old Carl Francis.

He was reported missing on February 18th, after he failed to contact his family in two weeks— something he had regularly done for multiple years.

He is described as a 5’9, 135 pound Caucasian male with dark blonde hair.

Francis does not carry a cellphone and is not on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP on their non-emergency line and quote file #2022-5710.