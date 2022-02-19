Police in Ottawa have moved protesters away from the Parliament Buildings on Wellington Street.

Ottawa Police tweeted on Saturday afternoon they have arrested 47 people and towed 38 vehicles. That’s on top of the 100 arrests made Friday.

Tom Marazzo, one of the protest organizers in a media briefing on Saturday said if police allow truckers back into the epicentre to get their vehicles, they would begin leaving Saturday but it is an individual choice by the protesters. He said he is not asking protesters who have come by foot to leave but he will leave it up to them to “dig deep and decide what is best for them.”

Ottawa Police say that there have been children brought to the frontline of the police operation. Marazzo said in his personal opinion children should not be taken to the protest and asked parents not to take children into the protest zone.

Police confirm they have used pepper spray against some of the demonstrators who became aggressive today but said they have not used “gas” on any of the protesters Friday or Saturday.