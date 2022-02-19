Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help locating a 28 year-old missing man.

Dylan McKay was reported missing on February 12th after having no contact with his immediate family since January 1st, which they consider out of character.

McKay spends time living in tents and open spaces. He has no cell phone and is of no fixed address. RCMP say he frequently visits Nanaimo, Gabriola, and Valdes Island.

He is caucasian, 5-foot-10, bearded with brown hair and eyes. The photo above is recent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP on their non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2022-4933.