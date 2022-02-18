Two of the Freedom Convoy organizers are under arrest in Ottawa.

Earlier Thursday night, police moved in on demonstrators occupying the downtown core.

They made a handful of arrests, among them one of the primary organizers Chris Barber.

Also reportedly arrested was Tamara Lich perhaps the best known face of the 21 day old occupation of the city.

The former fitness instructor said earlier Thursday night if she gets arrested her message to supporters is quote “hold the line.”