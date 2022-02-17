Full-capacity swimming and skating has returned for Nanaimoers— just in time for the Family Day long weekend.

Masks and vaccine card requirements will still have to be met, but the Nanaimo Ice Center and the Nanaimo Aquatic Center will welcome ‘everyone,’ first come, first serve.

Swimming and skating will be available on the 21st only, but other events will be on the 19th, such as a scavenger hunt that will take families across the city to see if they recognize current locations based on historical photos.

A Storywalk at the Oliver Woods Community Center will also be open starting on the 19th and will run until the 27th. On the 21st, it will host one hour interval family playtimes that residents can sign up for.

Finally, kids and adults alike are encouraged to paint a rock to place by your favorite parks or trail entrance’s sign, and share pictures with the city using the hashtag #rocksandrec on Instagram.

More information about each event, including times, is available here.